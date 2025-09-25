AJ Styles reveals his retirement plan and what may follow

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles is planning to hang up the boots. Styles told Tokyo Sports that he intends to retire in 2026. “I will probably appear at WrestleMania, but it’s not confirmed yet,” Styles said. “The details are still undecided, but I will definitely retire within the next year. I don’t want to show my fans a side of me that isn’t AJ Styles. That’s the main reason. I’ve decided to retire before my body can no longer move.”

Styles added that while he plans to retire from the ring, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be finished with WWE. “I haven’t decided yet, but I think I’ll probably work for WWE,” he said. “It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don’t know yet.” Read the full story via TokyoSports.com.

Powell’s POV: The 48-year-old Styles has been wrestling since 1998. He has to be one of the few active wrestlers to have worked for WWE, WCW, TNA, ROH, NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. He’s a lock to be inducted into the WWE and TNA Hall of Fames. In fact, TNA wanted to induct him, but he declined because he wants to wait until he retires. It’s been a treat to follow his career, and I look forward to seeing how he goes out.

