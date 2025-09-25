WWE Wrestlepalooza poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Wrestlepalooza event received a B grade from 29 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. This was a polarizing show, as C finished third with 20 percent, F was fourth with 16 percent, and A finished last with 12 percent of the vote.

-Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship ran away with our best match poll with 62 percent of the vote.

The AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins mixed tag match finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B- grades during our same night audio review. For comparison sake, the August 31 WWE Clash in Paris event finished with B as the top grade from 37 percent of the voters, and C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.