WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: How did the January 19 Raw perform with a Monday afternoon start time and with the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship airing that night?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 19 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.5 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The January 12 episode did not crack the top ten.

Powell’s POV: The January 19 Raw finished ninth on the Netflix chart. Only two seasons of Stranger Things remained in the top ten after roughly two months of all five seasons making the list. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

