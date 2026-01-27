TNA announces a new signing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced the signing of Mr. Elegance on Tuesday. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Read the official announcement at TNAWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Ladies and gentlemen, they got him. One can only hope that TNA didn’t go too far into debt after somehow outbidding WWE and AEW for Mr. Elegance. In all seriousness, it’s nothing against AJZ, who has been saddled with a character that’s been a big turnoff thus far. Here’s hoping he can make it work or that the creative team will move him into another role if this one continues to bomb.

