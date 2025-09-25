Future Stars of Wrestling “Cruel Summer” results: Vetter’s review of Gypsy Mac vs. Brittnie Brooks in a first blood match for the FSW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Future Stars of Wrestling “Cruel Summer”

Streamed on Title Match Network YouTube Page

August 31, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena

Most FSW shows stream on Triller+, but this one streamed on Title Match Network — which has placed an edited version of this show on their YouTube channel. So, it is available for free online. I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue; it’s tiny but well-lit. The crowd was maybe 100, but it’s fairly full in there. They have banners hanging of their graduates, such as Killer Kross, Chris Bey, and Alexander Hammerstone. I glanced at the lineup and admittedly only have seen about half of the women here (Fallyn Grey, Brittnie Brooks, Gypsy Mac, Trish Adora, ). The breaks between matches have been edited out, so it goes almost right from one match ending to introductions for the next.

1. Fallyn Grey vs. SOS. Fallyn is a fallen angel character, and you can’t take your eyes off her; she has a great presence; this is my first time seeing her as a babyface. My first time seeing SOS, who is a heavier Black woman, on par in size with Nia Jax. Fallyn is maybe 5’3″, and she tried a German Suplex but couldn’t budge SOS. Grey tried a shoulder tackle, but just bounced off SOS. They fought to the floor at 3:00, with SOS stomping on Grey.

Back in the ring, SOS hit a diving forearm to the back, then a running kick to the chest for a nearfall. SOS hit a loud overhand chop and some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. Grey hit some slaps to the face and a Lungblower at 6:30, then a 619, and she was fired up. SOS hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Grey hit a second-rope flying Lungblower to the chin, then a swinging X-Factor move for the pin. Decent action.

Fallyn Grey defeated SOS at 8:42.

2. Taylor Yorke vs. Zyra. I don’t know either woman. Taylor is blonde, and she is so new she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet, while Zyra has long, straight dark hair and appears to be Latina. She’s had just 75 career matches, with only 11 this year. Standing switches early on, and Yorke is the heel and jawed at the shorter Zyra. Zyra hit some armdrags at 2:30. Yorke raked the eyes and hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall. Zyra tried to hit some punches to the stomach while on her knees, but Yorke kept stomping on her and kept Zyra down.

Yorke hit a suplex for a nearfall at 6:30 and screamed when she didn’t get the pin. Zyra hit some clotheslines, and the crowd rallied for her. She hit a series of chops and a fisherman’s suplex at 8:00, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Yorke hit a Helluva Kick for a nearfall. Zyra hit some back elbows and a swinging Bulldog Powerslam for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Zyra defeated Taylor Yorke at 9:27.

3. Trish Adora vs. Daena Lynn. My first time seeing Lynn, who had her hair in braids and appears to be the same height as Trish. She doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet, either. They traded armdrags early on. Trish tied an arm in the ropes and took control early on. Adora kept targeting that damaged left arm and kept Lynn grounded. She hit a hard chop to the back and did the splits across Lynn’s back at 3:30, then rolled her up for a nearfall. A commentator said Lynn has “probably had less than two dozen matches.”

They got up, and Adora kept hitting chops, and Lynn hit some back. Lynn applied a cross-armbreaker at 6:00, but Adora rolled her up for a nearfall. Trish hit a snap suplex. Lynn hit some forearm strikes and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Lynn hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Trish hit a backbreaker over her knee, then a Bubba Bomb for a nearfall. She tied Lynn in a Cattle Mutilation, but Lynn got a foot on the ropes. Trish hit a Jarrett-style Stroke faceplant, then a second one and back to the Cattle Mutilation, and this time, Lynn tapped out. I liked that, too.

Trish Adora defeated Daena Lynn at 9:27.

4. Simone Williams vs. Black Swan. Simone has long red hair and wore a black leather outfit, and I don’t think I’ve seen her before. (Her whole look makes me think of the redhead vampire on “True Blood.”) Her bio shows she has done a lot of WOW tapings, but I don’t see any shows I’ve seen her on. Swan is a ballerina gimmick, as her name implies; she’s had just 49 total matches, and I saw her at Dreamwave in Illinois in losses to Hyan and Maki Itoh in April 2024. (I don’t know if she was injured but this was just her fourth match of 2025.) Basic reversals early on. Simone hit a snap suplex at 4:30 and some shoulder thrusts into the ribs in the corner, and she kept Swan grounded.

Swan hit some spin kicks and fired up. She fell and landed in the splits. She hit some more kicks and a suplex at 8:00, but Simone immediately hit her own suplex. Swan hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, and she locked in a Camel Clutch. A heel manager hopped on the ring apron and distracted the ref. Simone hit a superkick. Swan got a rollup for a nearfall, then a faceplant for a nearfall. Swan was bleeding from the mouth, and my guess is it’s from that superkick. Simone raked the eyes and hit a Dragon Suplex for a believable nearfall. She rammed Swan’s head repeatedly into a turnbuckle. Swan hit a headscissors takedown, then a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. Simone accidentally hit her heel manager, and Swan immediately got an O’Connor Roll for the pin. Fun match.

Black Swan defeated Simone Williams at 12:40.

* After the bell, Simone beat up her heel manager and hit a DDT, and the crowd was happy with that.

5. Mazzerati and Remy Marcel vs. Leila Grey and Luke Kurtis in a mixed tag match. Remy and Mazzerati are regulars here and they are the babyfaces. I’ve seen Kurtis before in OVW, but am largely unfamiliar with him; the commentators said Grey and Kurtis are married. The women opened with a feeling-out process. The men entered at 2:30 and locked up, but the women were still fighting. Mazzerati hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Mazzerati kicked Kurtis, as the commentators clarified that men and women can fight each other in this match. Kurtis hit some chops on her. Grey snapped Mazzerati’s neck on the ropes, and her team worked over Mazzerati in their corner and choked her.

Leila got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 6:30, and she hit a bodyslam and posed. The heels hit a double shoulder tackle. Kurtis threw Mazzerati to the floor, and he jawed at Remy. In the ring, he hit a fallaway slam on Mazzerati for a nearfall at 11:00. Kurtis charged but ran shoulder-first into the corner. Remy finally got a hot tag at 12:30 and hit some bodyslams. He suplexed Kurtis into the turnbuckles and got a nearfall. Mazzerati hit a tornado DDT.

All four fought in the ring, and the babyfaces hit stereo Northern Lights Suplexes. Kurtis hit a back suplex on Remy. Kurtis hit a running knee. Grey applied a Dragon Sleeper on Remy! Mazzerati made the save, and suddenly everyone was down. They all got up and brawled. Grey stomped on Mazzerati, causing her to fall off the apron to the floor. Meanwhile, Kurtis hit several low blows and rolled up and pinned Remy. Merely okay; the beatdown of Mazzerati went on way too long.

Leila Grey and Luke Kurtis defeated Mazzerati and Remy Marcel at 16:12.

6. Gypsy Mac vs. Brittnie Brooks in a first blood match for the FSW Women’s Title. Brittnie came out first with a kendo stick across her shoulders. They immediately traded punches, then they both rolled to the floor to grab weapons. Mac hit a kendo stick strike to the stomach, then one across the back! Mac kicked a chair into Brittnie’s face. Mac dumbed several cards on the mat, and she gave Brittnie a papercut across her lips. Brooks hit a bulldog onto an open chair at 2:30 and some punches to the forehead. She hit Mac with a chair, and she removed a turnbuckle pad. She tried to push Mac’s head into the exposed turnbuckle.

Brittnie put Mac’s head in a chair and hit a dropkick on it. They brawled to the floor at 5:00 and looped ringside. Brittnie grabbed her big knee brace (she had ACL surgery last year!) and she repeatedly struck Mac in the back with it. She grabbed Mac’s arms and pulled her head-first into the ring post at 6:30; Mac did the same to Brittnie. They fought on the ring apron. Mac hit a 619, then a spear that sent Brittnie to the floor at 8:00. Mac set up for a dive, but Brooks struck her in the head with a chair!

Brttnie pulled out a door that read “F— Gypsy Mac” on the side! She set it up in the corner. They teased putting each other through the door. Gypsy finally hit a German Suplex, pushing them both through the door, and they were both down. Gypsy hit a Lungblower move, and she pushed Brittnie head-first into the exposed turnbuckle! Brittnie covered her face and wouldn’t let the ref check her. Meanwhile, Gypsy got her title belt; she almost hit the ref. Brittnie sprayed hairspray into Mac’s eyes! She struck Mac in the head with the title belt, then hit a DDT onto the belt. Brittnie repeatedly rammed Mac’s head into the belt until she bled, and the ref stopped the match. Good brawl.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Gypsy Mac to win the FSW Women’s Title at 12:00 even.

Final Thoughts: A fun, short show, with a good mix of wrestlers I’ve seen multiple times and a few new to me. That was a pretty good first blood match, and while I’m not a deathmatch guy, I’ll admit that was pretty tame by ‘first blood’ standards. Trish Adora is really talented, but you knew that. Leila Grey has vastly improved in the past couple of years — she went to the NJPW LA dojo and is so much better than you’d guess if you only saw her on AEW/ROH TV. Fallyn Grey is one to keep your eyes on. Of the wrestlers I didn’t really know, Black Swan seems to have the most upside. I really didn’t like the mixed tag match at all; I wish that had just been another singles match between the women.

This show clocks in at just 77 minutes and was an easy watch.