Wrestling Open “Episode 215” results (2/12): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. Brando Lee, and Oxx Adams vs. Tyree Taylor in tournament matches for a shot at the Wrestling Open Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 215”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 12, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 125. Paul Crockett, Dustin Waller, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Allin Bayno in a spotlight match. My first time seeing Bayno, who is clearly older and wore a lime green singlet over his sizeable gut. He might be 35 to 40. Robinson and Waller provided commentary for this one. Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Bayno hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall, then a backbreaker over his knee. Jack hit a leaping DDT for the pin. Meh. I’ll point out that Bayno didn’t get the all-important “please come back!” chant.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Allin Bayno at 4:10.

* Crockett took over on commentary, with Waller still in the booth.

2. Christian Darling and Tyler Jordan vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. This should be a squash. Tyler opened against Gray and easily shoved him to the mat. Erik entered and tried some kicks to the thighs. Darling worked over Chacha and hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 2:30. Darling and Jordan worked over Chacha and kept him in their corner. Jordan hit some big elbow drops for a nearfall at 5:30, then a backbreaker over his knee, then a clothesline.

Darling hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Chacha hit a tornado DDT at 7:00 on Darling, and they were both down. Gray got a hot tag, and he also hit a tornado DDT on Jordan, then a Sliced Bread. Chacha hit a frog splash on Jordan for a nearfall. Jordan tossed Chacha to Jordan, who hit a sidewalk slam for the pin. This should have been shorter and less competitive.

Christian Darling and Tyler Jordan defeated Jake Gray and Erik Chacha at 8:55.

* Darling got on the mic and vowed to take out Brother Greatness and his faction.

3. CPA vs. Rain Conway. Rain gets ‘go away’ heat; he spoke on the mic and was booed. As a stipulation of this match, Conway cannot punch CPA. So, they traded reversals on the mat. Rain avoided a 1099 (comedy 619). The crowd chanted “Pay your taxes!” at Conway. Rain hit a punch and a back suplex; Crockett fumed that Rain “went back on his word” with that punch. Rain hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Rain kept CPA locked in an abdominal stretch. The ref admonished Rain for a second punch. CPA hit some Polish Hammers and a hip-toss, then the 1099. He peeled open one shirt to reveal another one underneath, but he missed a missile dropkick. Rain set up for a punch but the ref stopped him! CPA immediately got a rollup for the flash pin. Just so-so.

CPA defeated Rain Conway at 7:04.

4. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Julio Cruz vs. “The Residency” Rex Lawless and Nick Robles. No RJ Rude tonight. Rex and Cruz opened. Julio tried a shoulder tackle that only staggered the bigger Lawless. Cruz hit a bodyslam on Robles at 2:00. Lawless hit a massive hip-toss on Crawford and worked him over. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 4:00, then a forward Finlay Roll.

Rex gave teammate Robles a monkey-flip onto TJ. Julio got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit some back elbows, then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee on Robles. He hit a swinging neckbreaker on Nick for a nearfall. The Residency hit a team Choke Bomb move on Julio for a nearfall. Big Business hit a team brainbuster on Lawless for the pin. Solid.

“Big Business” Julio Cruz and TJ Crawford defeated “The Residency” Rex Lawless and Nick Robles at 8:13.

* Steven Stetson and Brian Morris came out of nowhere and stomped on Cruz and Crawford! Hollister came out for the save, and it led to our next match!

5. Brad Hollister vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris. The bell rang, and Morris immediately rolled to the floor. He rolled in, but back out, before tying up. He got in, but Hollister immediately hit a powerslam! He hip-tossed Morris across the ring and chipped Brian in a corner. He hit a release belly-to-belly suplex at 3:00, then a German Suplex. Morris stomped on Brad in the corner. Morris hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. Morris hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall and a knee strike to the spine. He hit a flying knee across the forehead at 6:30.

Hollister fired up and hit some clotheslines, a splash in the corner, a senton, and a running buttbump in the corner. He hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall. He hit a pop-up powerbomb and put him in an ankle lock at 8:30, but Morris reached the ropes. Morris hit a stunner for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hollister hit a headbutt and a clothesline, and they were both down at 10:30. (Didn’t this go past the time limit?) Brad hit a buttbump in the corner. Morris hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Hollister applied an ankle lock. Morris hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall at 13:00, and he was shocked he didn’t win there. Brad hit a spear, then his Tornado Jackhammer for the pin.

Brad Hollister defeated Brian Morris at 14:12.

* Stetson, who was not at ringside during the match, returned. Hollister got on the mic and jawed at him.

6. Gabby Forza vs. Amity LaVey. Gabby put a gnome hat on Amity; LaVey responded by kicking Gabby in the gut, and we’re underway! Gabby went for a Bulldog Powerslam, but Amita escaped and raked the back. Gabby hit the Bulldog Powerslam and hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Gabby went for a Gorilla Press, but Amity again escaped. Gabby missed a splash in the corner, and Amity hit some chops.

Gabby fired back with some harder chops. Amity pulled Gabby to the mat by her hair at 4:00, then hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Amity hit a crossbody block onto Gabby’s back as Gabby was against the ropes. Gabby fired up and hit some clotheslines. She caught Amity coming off the ropes and hit a World’s Strongest Slam and a Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall at 6:30. Amity got a rollup and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gabby finally hit the Gorilla Press, then a spear for the pin.

Gabby Forza defeated Amity LaVey at 8:08.

7. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. Tyree Taylor in a No. 1 contender’s quarterfinal tournament match. BRG cut a heel promo. Tyree hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell. He tried a shoulder tackle, but it only staggered Oxx. Another one sent Oxx through the ropes to the floor. They fought at ringside. Oxx charged but crashed into the ring post at 2:00. As Tyree got back into the ring, BRG grabbed his ankle! It allowed Oxx to hit a Black Hole Slam. Oxx choked Tyree in the ropes and kept Taylor grounded.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Oxx hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 5:00 and he kept Tyree tied up on the mat. Oxx hit a sidewalk slam, but he missed a splash to the mat. Tyree hit a dropkick at 7:00, then a spear into the corner, and a second one. He tried a running knee; it wasn’t clear if he really connected. He hit a discus clothesline, and he punched BRG on the apron, too. Tyree nailed a second-rope moonsault for the pin!

Tyree Taylor defeated Oxx Adams at 9:17 to advance.

* Dustin Waller left commentary and hit a springboard clothesline on Tyree. He got on the mic and berated Tyree while stomping on him. He vowed he would become the Wrestling Open champion.

8. Brando Lee vs. Ryan Clancy in a No. 1 contender’s semifinals tournament match. Clancy beat Lee on Monday, but this match has higher stakes. The crowd berated Clancy, who was bothered by the boos. Standing switches early on. Lee hit a dropkick that sent Clancy to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Brando hit another dropkick. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall and kept Ryan grounded. Clancy hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 4:30, then a monkey-flip.

Brando fired up and hit some punches. He picked up Clancy for a Styles Clash, but Ryan escaped. Ryan hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Lee reached the ropes. Clancy missed a dropkick, and Lee immediately stomped on Ryan’s chest at 8:30. Lee hit another dropkick! Lee hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Clancy hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 11:00. Clancy hit a European Uppercut; Lee hit a German Suplex, and this time he hit the Styles Clash for a nearfall at 12:30.

They got up and traded punches. Clancy got a rollup and grabbed the ropes (that’s how he won on Monday!), but this time the ref saw it and stopped counting. Clancy and the ref shoved each other. Lee hit a rolling DVD and a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 15:00. Clancy set up for a piledriver on the apron, but Lee escaped. Lee dove through the ropes onto Clancy. In the ring, Lee missed a top-rope doublestomp. Clancy immediately hit the Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. That was really, really good.

Ryan Clancy defeated Brando Lee at 17:07 to advance.

Final Thoughts: A stellar main event. I loved how they built on Monday’s match, with Clancy nearly getting a cheap pin the way he did on Monday. I loved how Lee hit multiple dropkicks early on to frustrate Clancy, but in the end, Ryan hit his signature dropkick for the pin. Just a really sharp match.

A rare, rare pinfall loss for the seven-footer Oxx. Good — that makes Tyree’s win even more notable. On most shows, Oxx-Tyree would have been best match, but it’s the second-best in this case. Morris-Hollister earned third, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if Brad had won in half that time. A good Amity-Forza match earns honorable mention.

The CPA-Rain stuff was fine. Jordan has lost so many matches here that he and Darling needed a decisive win in their debut as a tag team, and unfortunately, they didn’t get it. They should have destroyed Chacha and Gray in under four minutes, so that’s my low point of the show. I did have issues with the quality of the stream as it aired live on Thursday night, so I gave up, and I watched this Friday morning.