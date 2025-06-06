WWE Money in the Bank, Worlds Collide, and WWE Smackdown coverage, Drew McIntyre, Ahmed Johnson, ODB, Gunner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Money in the Bank premium live event will be held on Saturday in Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome. The show features the annual Money in the Bank ladder matches. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock (Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Worlds Collide will be held on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum. The show is headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship. John Moore will be attending the show, so join me for my live review as Worlds Collide streams on the WWE YouTube page at 2CT/3ET. An audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Bakersfield, California at Dignity Health Arena. The show features the final push for the Money in the Bank event. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Bakersfield and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) is 62.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) is 47.

-Chad Lail is 43. He wrestled as Gunner and Jaxson Ryker.

-Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) is 40.