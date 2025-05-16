WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Johnny Rodz, The Godfather, Mike Bennett, Mickie Knuckles, Buddy Roberts, Ashley Massaro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. The show features the fallout from Backlash. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Dayton and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Rodz is 84.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) is 64.

-Mickie Knuckles is 41.

-Mike Bennett is 40.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Fabulous Freebirds member died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.

-The late Ashley Massaro died of suicide at age 39 on May 16, 2019.