ROH announces a free event for February

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced a free show for Sunday, February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Arena. “Free Enterprise is an extension of the ongoing #ROHCares initiative in which ROH gives back to the community,” reads a statement on ROHWrestling.com. “This program has seen top stars regularly visit children’s hospitals and has provided veterans with free tickets to live events through a partnership with Vet Tix. Now ROH is giving all professional wrestling fans the ultimate opportunity to feel the ROH Experience in its hometown of Baltimore, MD, absolutely FREE.”

Powell’s POV: ROH is already advertising Slex vs. Flip Gordon and The Briscoes vs. Bandido and Flamita for the show. They will also be holding a free meet and greet for HonorClub subscribers. Tickets will be made available for HonorClub subscribers on January 15, and will be released to the general public on January 17 on a first come, first serve basis.



