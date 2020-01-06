AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches set for Wednesday’s TNT show, Memphis wrestling tribute honorees

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Riho vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party.

-Christopher Daniels vs. Sammy Guevara.

Powell’s POV: Cody will also announce whether he accepts MJF’s stipulations in order to have a match with him, and Jon Moxley will give his decision regarding Chris Jericho’s request that he join the Inner Circle. AEW is also touting a tribute to Memphis wrestling. The honorees will include Randy Savage, Angelo Poffo, Lance Russell, Dave Brown, Eddie Gilbert, Tommy Gilbert, Ausin Idol, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, and Jimmy Valiant. AEW Dynamite will be held in Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on Wednesday’s on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

