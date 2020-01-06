WWE Raw preview: Brock Lesnar and two title matches set for the first Raw of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appears.

-The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship.

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena.



