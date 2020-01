MLW Zero Hour lineup: Debut match set for first MLW event of 2020 (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Zero Hour event that will be held on January 11 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Championship.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a no ropes barbed wire match.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich.

-MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch in a No Holds Barred match.

-Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega.

-Drago and Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park and Taurusare in a Triple Threat tag match.

-Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon.

-Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced that Stevens will make his debut against James since our last update. The stipulation of the MJF vs. Von Erich match is that MJF will earn an MLW Tag Title shot with a win, but a loss will mean that he can’t challenge the Von Erichs again. MLW is also advertising Contra Unit, Low Ki, Douglas James, and Myron Reed. Tickets start at $15 and are available via MLWDallas.com. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going to this show or another show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



