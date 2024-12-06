WWE injury updates on Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso, Tonga Loa

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE provided the following injury updates stemming from the Survivor Series WarGames event.

-Bronson Reed suffered a broken foot. He will undergo surgery next week and is out indefinitely.

-Jimmy Uso is out indefinitely with a broken toe.

-Tonga Loa underwent surgery to repair a torn bicep.

Powell’s POV: The injury updates were provided by the broadcast team at the beginning of Friday’s Smackdown. The Reed and Uso injuries occurred during dives from the top of the WarGames cage. I don’t mean to be Captain Hindsight, but how about eliminating the cage dives by putting a roof on the WarGames cage? Here’s wishing all three wrestlers the best in their recovery.