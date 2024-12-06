WWE announces the “transfer window is open” for roster moves

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is shaking up its rosters without holding a draft. It was announced during Friday’s Smackdown that the “transfer window” is open for roster moves between Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. Michael Cole stated that the window is open due to Raw moving to Netflix on January 6. Cole added that the general managers are all working together to move some superstars to other shows.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear how many wrestlers will be moved via this roster shakeup or how long the storyline window is open. I will pass along more details if additional information is released during Smackdown.