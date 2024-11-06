AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 23 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. three teams TBD in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White

-MJF faces Adam Cole or Roderick Strong

-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall

Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and via TrillerTV.com, among other platforms for $49.99.