What's happening...

AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

November 6, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 23 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. three teams TBD in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White

-MJF faces Adam Cole or Roderick Strong

-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and via TrillerTV.com, among other platforms for $49.99. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.