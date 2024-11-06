AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 23 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.
-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship
-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. three teams TBD in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Hangman Page vs. Jay White
-MJF faces Adam Cole or Roderick Strong
-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall
Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and via TrillerTV.com, among other platforms for $49.99. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment