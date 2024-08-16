WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Florida (reports needed), Big Bill, Cedric Alexander, Fritz Von Erich, Dick Murdoch, Pat O’Connor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Kia Center. The show features “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington for the final time of the initial residency. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Lakeland, Florida at RP Funding Center on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship.

-WWE is in Fort Myers, Florida at Hertz Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Bill is 38. He worked as Big Cass in WWE and went by W Morrissey in TNA.

-Cedric Alexander (Cedrick Johnson) is 35.

-The late Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson) was born on August 16, 1929. The longtime wrestler and promoter died at age 68 of brain and lung cancer on September 10, 1997.

-The late Dick Murdoch was born on August 16, 1946. He died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996.

-Pat O’Connor died on August 16, 1990 at age 65 following a bout with cancer.