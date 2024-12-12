Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship, Continental Classic matches, Jon Moxley and Pac vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Ricochet vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic gold league match: Ricochet’s promo tease for the Hurt Syndicate didn’t lead to anything, but this was still my favorite match of the night. King seemed far more over with the live crowd than the guy who jumped from WWE and was presumably paid handsomely to do so. King needs a character. He’s been in the spooky guys faction, yet Darby Allin portrayed him as a family man in a recent promo. If the live crowds respond to King now, perhaps he could be a real player with the right creative.

Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship: A quality main event with a clean and decisive finish. The presentation left a lot to be desired in that the match wasn’t played up as a big main event throughout the show. I also have no idea why Thunder Rosa was in the crowd holding up corny signs about May. Even so, the actual match delivered and Shirakawa was over with the live crowd. The post match return of Toni Storm in her old Motley Crue loving look was unexpected fun and a nice hook for next week’s television show.

Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match: It felt like the primary goal of the match was to protect Castagnoli in defeat. I’m not suggesting that Ospreay should have squashed him, but I’m surprised that they went with a jackknife pin rather than something a little flashier and more decisive. Although the work was strong enough that the match belongs in the Hit section, this was a rare case of an Ospreay match being one of the least memorable segments on an AEW television show. On the bright side, there were constant reminders for next week’s Ospreay vs. Allin tournament match throughout the show.

Jon Moxley and Pac vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy: The show opened the show with a solid tag team match, though Hangman Page attacking Moxley before Cassidy could pin him made for an unsatisfying finish. The post match angle with Cassidy accidentally hitting White with an Orange Punch followed by White hitting Cassidy with a Bladerunner was effective in establishing that they will be out for themselves during the four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for a spot in the Dynamite Diamond Ring match with MJF at AEW Worlds End: The ring work was good, as it usually is when these two are involved. The problem continues to be that I have zero interest in seeing The Kingdom members teaming or feuding with one another and I know I’m not alone in this. The thrill is long gone. It lost its appeal in NXT and yet they just can’t get away from each other in AEW. Putting that aside, O’Reilly has shown personality when working as a heel over the years, but for some reason it disappears when he works as a babyface. He’s an amazing wrestler, but his babyface persona is as vanilla as it gets.

MJF’s return: That was it for his first in-person appearance on Dynamite in months? Weak.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy: I really want to like these guys, but they come off so uncool when they get mic time. And apparently all you have to land a No. 1 contenders match is argue with another team in front of the AEW Tag Team Champions.