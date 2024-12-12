Carlos Silva named President of Anthem Sports Group

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthem issued the following press release on Thursday to announce Carlos Silva as the new President of Anthem Sports Group.

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12, 2024 – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global, multi-platform media company, announced today that distinguished sports executive Carlos Silva has been named President of Anthem Sports Group—overseeing the growth, development, and distribution of popular Anthem properties including the iconic TNA Wrestling promotion, trailblazing all-female MMA organization Invicta Fighting Championships, and global streaming media channel Fight Network. In this role, Silva will report directly to Anthem President and CEO Leonard Asper.

“Carlos Silva is an incredible addition to our team, and his vast wealth of knowledge and experience in sports and television makes him the perfect choice to head Anthem Sports Group,” said Asper. “Throughout his career, he has overseen tremendous growth for some of the country’s top brands, improving operating results and growing asset value. He has a track record of forging connections with major players across the sports and entertainment spectrum, and is a proven winner uniquely suited to build upon the growing success that Anthem Sports Group’s properties have already enjoyed.”

“Anthem Sports Group’s diverse offerings represent a wide range of exciting opportunities for growth and development, and TNA Wrestling, Invicta FC, and Fight Network are each poised to make a major impact in their respective arenas,” Silva said. “This is going to be an exciting new era for Anthem Sports Group, and I could not be more excited to lead this talented team as we move forward into the future.”

Silva has led and grown many sports and media properties throughout his career, including World Series of Fighting/Professional Fighters League; C360, which was sold to Cosm; WorldTeamTennis; The Washington Citi Open ATP500 Tennis Tournament; Barrett-Jackson; Universal Sports Network, which was ultimately sold to NBC to create the Olympic Channel; Back9 Network; and the sale of Netchannel—one of the first interactive television companies—to AOL, where he then built and grew AOLNews and AOLSports into leading online destinations.

Immediately prior to joining Anthem Sports Group, Silva served as a Partner and President of SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory and will continue to be part of the partnership. His investment banking career also includes being Managing Director and Executive in Residence at Park Lane, where he raised capital and negotiated major content and technology agreements.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City, and Cleveland. Anthem’s portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading television, streaming, digital, social music and entertainment brand; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; TNA Wrestling, one of the world’s leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, a North American sports channel featuring emerging and popular sports content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.

Powell’s POV: Silva’s had his best year in 2004 when he went 14-8 for the Minnesota Twins. Wait, this is a different Carlos Silva? Sorry, I don’t know anything about him beyond what’s listed in the press release.