NXT TV rating: Deadline fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 680,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 593,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.13 rating. A nice bounce back week for NXT coming out of the Deadline premium live event. One year earlier, the December 12, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 678,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network.