NXT New Year’s Evil live coverage, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, last week’s NXT TV grade, Gene Okerlund

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the New Year’s Evil theme and features Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Sean Plichta is filling in for “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay as my co-host today. Sean I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW Worlds Collide event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Gene Okerlund died at age 76 on January 2, 2019.