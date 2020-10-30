10/30 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Halloween Havoc featuring Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano NXT North American Championship, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Title in Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal matches, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Halloween Havoc featuring Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano NXT North American Championship, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Title in Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal matches, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez, and more (20:16)…

Click here for the October 30 NXT TV audio review.

