Jake Hager’s Bellator 250 fight result

CategoriesAEW News MMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jake Hager scored a split decision victory at Bellator 250 on Thursday. Hager topped Brandon Calton on two of three judge’s scorecards to win the prelim fight that was held in Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Powell’s POV: Hager moves to 3-0 in MMA, but Calton definitely tested him. It will be interesting to see if Hager returns to the Bellator main card for his next fight or if he will be relegated to the prelims.