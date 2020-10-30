10/29 NXT UK TV results: Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship, Jordan Devlin vs. Levi Muir, Dani Luna vs. Aoife Valkyrie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed October 29, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Aoife Valkyrie beat Dani Luna.

2. Jordan Devlin beat Levi Muir.

3. Walter defeated Ilja Dragunov to retain the NXT UK Championship.

Powell’s POV: Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus while he recovers from an illness.



