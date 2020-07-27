MLW announces new streaming deal

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce its new streaming deal with Digital Original Entertainment.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”®) today announced a distribution agreement with Digital Original Entertainment. Under the terms of the new agreement, MLW will bring its world class brand of combat sports to Digital Original Entertainment’s new streaming service, the DOE TV Network.

Set to launch this fall, DOE TV Network is a standalone streaming network. The network will launch on Pluto TV and be available through all internet-connected TV platforms, Android and AppleIOS/iPadOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox One, Chromecast and Virgin Media.

“We’re thrilled that Doe TV Network viewers will get to see all of the world class fighters MLW has to offer starting this fall,” said MLW COO Jared St. Laurent. “Whether it’s World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed or any of the other incredible athletes in Major League Wrestling, anybody who tunes into the Doe TV Network can expect all of the action and excitement MLW is known for.”

“At Doe TV Network we are super excited about bringing Major League Wrestling to our network this fall,” said DOE TV Network CEO Ron “Doe” Williams.

The new agreement will see MLW’s popular flagship series, MLW FUSION premiere in September on the DOE TV Network.

About Digital Original Entertainment

Digital Original Entertainment/DOE TV Network is a 100% black owned television network operated by CEO Ron (Doe) Williams.

DOE TV Network is a standalone streaming company. DOE TV Network will launch on Pluto TV, a platform which is owned and operated by ViacomCBS. DOE TV produces several channels such as: original programming, sports, talk shows, documentaries, sci-fi, music, cooking shows, short films and more.

Mr. Williams is a well-established driven entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in building his own businesses worldwide in television, radio, publishing (BuildURBuzz) and marketing (BuzzUrBrand).

DOE’s goal is to maintain excellence in diversity, storytelling and programming. DOE TV Network provides the largest original content for domestic and international internet television streaming service.

Powell’s POV: MLW continues to hustle to find new streaming and international television deals. The company continues to air on beIN Sports and also announced a deal with DAZN recently, along with their international television and streaming deals.