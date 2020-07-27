AEW Dynamite preview: State of the industry address set for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tornado tag team match.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent in a ten-man tag match.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the AEW Tag Titles.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match.

-Cody vs. Warhorse for the TNT Championship.

-MJF will deliver a state of the industry address.

Powell's POV: The MJF segment was announced today. AEW Dynamite will be live on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.