WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the Bar Fight edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.924 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.971 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 1.912 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday night network battle in the men 18-49 demographic, and adults 18-49 demographics, and a tie with several shows for first in the women 18-49 demo.



