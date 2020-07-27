Vince McMahon’s birthday message for Triple H

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon tweeted about Paul “Triple H” Levesque celebrating his 51st birthday today. “He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law,” McMahon wrote. “Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul!”

Powell’s POV: No Vince love for Dolph Ziggler, who turned 40 today? May I suggest that Vince give Dolph the glorious gift of new entrance music?

He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020



