What's happening...

Vince McMahon’s birthday message for Triple H

July 27, 2020

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon tweeted about Paul “Triple H” Levesque celebrating his 51st birthday today. “He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law,” McMahon wrote. “Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul!”

Powell’s POV: No Vince love for Dolph Ziggler, who turned 40 today? May I suggest that Vince give Dolph the glorious gift of new entrance music?


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Wrestling is real July 27, 2020 @ 2:25 pm

    Vince has finally gone senile. Who the hell is Paul?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.