Pro Wrestling Noah and DDT Pro Wrestling announce merger under the CyberFight banner

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Noah and DDT Pro Wrestling promotions will merge under the banner of CyberFight beginning September 1. The announcement was made at a Monday press conference and will go into effect on September 1. For a breakdown of the merger, check out Twitter.com/ddtpro_eng.

Powell’s POV: Despite the merger, the plan is for the companies to run as individual divisions using their current in-ring style. The merger was labeled as being necessary for office efficiency due to the pandemic.



