WWE Raw preview: New segment added to the lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship (the title can change hands via pinfall, submission, DQ, or count-out).

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match (McIntyre chooses the stipulation).

-Randy Orton will open Raw with an announcement of his next target.

-Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in a Triple Threat for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam.

-Dominick Mysterio will confront Seth Rollins.

Powell’s POV: WWE is listing the McIntyre vs. Ziggler match as a non-title match, and they added the Dominick and Rollins segment since our last update. This edition of Raw was taped last Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...