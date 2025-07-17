WWE Evolution poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Evolution premium live event received a majority A grade from 69 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. B finished second with 22 percent.

-81 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s Intercontinental Title finished a distant second with 9 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade, and Jake Barnett gave it a B+ grade during our same-night audio review. Sky vs. Ripley stole the show and was as good as any match that took place during the busy weekend, so the readers got it right with the best match voting. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.