WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll results for best match and overall show grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special received a majority B grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. A finished second with 24 percent.

-48 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was the best of the modern SNME shows. Our WWE Evolve poll results will be out later today. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.