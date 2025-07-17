AEW Dynamite rating for the All In Texas fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 588,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 637,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. The numbers are weak, especially considering that the only meaningful sports competition was the ESPY Awards, which averaged 2.179 viewers on ABC. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 586,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo against the MLB All-Star Game, which averaged 7.185 million viewers for Fox. One year ago, the July 17, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 795,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the 250th episode.