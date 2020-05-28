WWE Backstage and FCW documentary viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE programming delivered the following viewership totals for FS1 on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE Backtage: 125,000 viewers

-WWE’s FCW Story: 206,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: The FCW Story finished 82nd in the 18-49 demographic, while WWE Backstage finished 115th in the same category. The Dark Side of the Ring replay and After Dark episode on The Final Days of Owen Hart shows did not make the top 150 viewership on Tuesday.



