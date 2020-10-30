NJPW Strong preview: Three matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel vs. Clark Connors and The DKC

-Karl Fredericks vs. Blake Christian

-David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne, and Misterioso vs. Kenta, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Hikuleo

Powell's POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Anish V's reviews are available by Saturday morning along with his weekly NJPW Strong audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



