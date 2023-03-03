3/2 Impact Wrestling TV results: Moore’s review of X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO, Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste, Kenny King vs. Kevin Knight

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Casino

Aired March 2, 2023 on AXS TV

Highlights from the Impact Wrestling No Surrender show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

Chris Bey and Ace Austin made their entrance for a promo. Bey took the mic and introduced him and Ace as the “Ace and Bey Connection” (ABC) of Bullet Club. Bey said that he and Ace have big plans for their future. Bey gave the Vegas crowd a shout out and called the town Las “Beygas”. Bey talked about how he got his start in wrestling in Vegas and how he had his first Impact match in Vegas.

Bey talked about how he’s had some of his big moments in Vegas. Ace said he also started in Impact in Vegas. Ace said he also beat Chris Sabin in Vegas. Ace and Bey talked about how they were influenced by the Motor City Machine Guns. Their promo was cut off by Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin making their entrance. Sabin said Bey and Ace were looking real cute right here. Sabin said that Bey and Ace have been a tag team recently, but the Machine Guns have been a tag team since Bey and Ace were in their respective mother’s wombs.

Sabin said the Guns were the best, but have gotten better over time. Sabin said both sets of tag team titles show that they are the best tag team in the world. Ace said the Guns are only champs because he and Bey never got a fair shot. Bey challenged the Machine Guns to a match at Sacrifice. Shelley said that Bey and Ace are doing their best Machine Guns imitation. Shelley said Bey can have even more history in Vegas, and they don’t have to wait until Sacrifice but rather have their match tonight. Bey and Ace shook the hands of the Machine Guns for a tense moment…

John’s Thoughts: A bit longer than it needed to be. Bey was getting a bit too cute with all the “Bey” puns. The promo did it’s job though to set up The Guns vs. Ace and Bey for later in the show. Interesting and a bit jarring that they’re framing Bey and Ace as babyfaces for the night with Bey being in his hometown.

Gia Miller interviewed Shane Haste (a.k.a. Shane Thorne) of New Japan’s The Mighty Don’t Kneel faction. Gia noted that Haste is facing Mike Bailey later. Haste hyped up the upcoming Multiverse show between NJPW and Impact. Haste said he loves the letters NJPW as much as he loves TMDK. Haste said Bailey was in for a fight later on. Haste said he’s going to treat Bailey like Karate Kid 3, the worst Karate Kid movie…[c]

Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann. Miller told Swann that he put in a good effort in his title match. Swann said he did lose. He said he’s not going to let the loss deter him and he’s going to go after the title again. The camera panned over to Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera, who was randomly giving up 100 dollar bills. Raj talked about how he and Shera made big bucks in Vegas. Swann said he’s not here for games, but he’s ready to kick some ass. Raj counted his cash and walked away, making sure Shera didn’t attack Swann…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste. Haste started the match with a shoulder tackle, but Bailey quickly did a kip up. Haste stalled on the ropes a bit. Haste gave Bailey a snapmare and dropkick. Bailey recovered and hit Haste with a roundhouse. Bailey hit his rapid kicks and dropped haste off the apron with a boot and sweep kick. Haste blocked a dive with a punch and gave Bailey a backbreaker on the apron.

Haste gave Bailey’s arm a PK. Haste grinded Bailey’s head on the ringpost. Haste slowed down the pace and worked on Bailey with methodical offense. Haste got a two count after a Saito Suplex.[c]

Haste hit Bailey with a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Hannifan noted that Bailey lost to Jonathan Gresham at the No Surrender pre show. Bailey got a moment of respite after a missile dropkick. Bailey hit Haste with an axe kick combination. Bailey hit Haste with a standing Red Arrow. Haste blocked a Chamber Kick. Bailey and Haste traded strikes. Bailey slammed Haste on the mat and hit him with a standing Ultima Weapon.

Haste recovered and hit Bailey with a few kicks and high angle suplex. Bailey rolled up Haste a few times and dumped him to ringside. Bailey hit Haste with a Triangle Moonsault. Haste blocked a Cyclone Kick and and dodged an Ultima Weapon attempt. Haste hit Bailey with a high dropkick and Dynamic Bomb for a two count. Bailey reversed a Power Bomb into a Poisonrana. Bailey took down Haste with a back kick and Cyclone Kick. Bailey hit Haste with Ultima Weapon.

Mike Bailey defeated Shane Haste via pinfall in 9:39 of on-air time.

John’s Thoughts: A great singles match that we’ve been accustomed to with Mike Bailey and his plethora of weekly opponents. Cool seeing Shane Haste wrestle again and look reinvigorated after his horrible run in WWE’s Retribution faction where he was a goofball in a hockey mask. Shame WWE never got anything out of Haste though, because he did have the most personality of the TMDK faction.

The Design faction were having a meeting backstage. Angels advised Deaner that they should give up on Callihan after he bashed Kon in the head with a chair at No Surrender. Angels said he believes the rumors that Callihan is trying to destroy The Design from within. Rhino randomly showed up and got in Deaner’s face.

Rhino said he didn’t like how Violent By Design “f*cked” with his head. Callihan showed up and got in Rhino’s face and said The Design is where he wants to be. Rhino said Callihan is not thinking clearly and he’s going to have to knock some sense into Callihan. Rhino left and Deaner said Callihan is about to embark on Step 6 of the 7 deadly steps…

John’s Thoughts: This Design and Sami storyline makes no damn sense, to the point where the character Angels is pointing that out. The Design and NXT’s Schism are vying neck-and-neck for the most lame wrestling cult award. At least the Control Your Narrative cult has been on hiatus.

Kenny King was already in the ring and Kevin Knight got a televised entrance…

2. Kenny King vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight. Knight wanted a handshake out of respect, but King gave him a right hand punch. Knight came back with a tightrope armdrag and dropkick. King dodged a plancha and tossed Knight back in the ring. Knight came back with a flip dive. Knight hit King with a tackle in the corner. Knight was backdropped and turned inside out with a lariat. Knight’s leg accidentally hit the cameraman.

King hit Knight with a sweep kick combo for a two count. King reversed a springboard crossbbody into a backbreaker for a two count. King put Knight in a Camel Clutch. Hannifan noted that King is also a Vegas local. Knight rolled up King a few times for some two counts. Knight hit King with a tilt a whirl Backbreaker and springboard crossbody. King came back with a spinebuster for a two count. King staggered Knight with a punch and then planted him with the Royal Flush for the win.

Kenny King defeated Kevin Knight via pinfall in 6:42.

John’s Thoughts: Good win for Kenny King to heat him up and seemingly set him up to boost his next upcoming babyface opponent. This is usually the pattern for King in his gatekeeper role. Beat an enhancement wrestler or two so he can boost a babyface in a subsequent program. Kevin Knight continues to look good with his stellar leaping ability. All he needs is a character to sink his teeth into because he seems like a work-in-progress in that aspect.

Footage aired of the Battle in the Valley show in San Jose. They aired footage of an 8 person tag that involved Kushida and Josh Alexander on opposing teams. Kevin Knight had picked up the win for Kushida’s team while Alexander was kept out of the decision because Kushida had him in a Hoverboard Lock. Alexander and Kushida got in each other’s face after the match…

Gia Miller congratulated Josh Alexander for a successful title defense at No Surrender. Gia noted that before Alexander faces Steve Maclin at Rebellion, he has to get past Kushida at the Mania Weekend Multiverse show. Alexander said he lives for these challenges. Alexander noted he shouldn’t overlook Kushida because of how well versed Kushida is.

Alexander said he took exception to Kushida holding on to the submission long after the bell rang at the Battle in the Valley show. Alexander noted that Sacrifice is before the Multiverse show. Alexander challenged Kushida to a six person tag between Time Machine and a team that Josh will put together. Steve Maclin showed up to confront Alexander. Maclin begged Alexander to hold on to the title at the Multiverse show because he wants to beat the longest reigning Impact Champion at Rebellion…[c]

Footage aired of the live Busted Open Radio segment at No Surrender. The segment involved Bully Ray tossing hot coffee in Dreamer’s face…

The Impact Wrestling doctor, Dr. Ross Forman (who’s actually their PR guy), informed Santino Marella and Dango that Tommy Dreamer is doing fine aside from minor burns and retinal damage. Dango said “God rest his soul”. Ross said that Dreamer isn’t dead. Bully Ray showed up and asked how Dreamer was doing.

Ross reiterated that it was just minor burns. Bully mocked Dreamer for being overweight and having high cholesterol. Bully wondered if the “fat bastard is still alive? Ross said Dreamer is alive. Bully said he can make sure that Dreamer isn’t alive. When Bully walked away he walked into Bhupinder Gujjar. Bully said “hey Bupie!”. Bhupinder said “My name is Bhupinder”.

Bully said no one gives a damn because no one will remember Bhupinder in ten years. Bhupinder grabbed Bully by the collar and pinned him against the door, saying that Dreamer is his friend and what Bully did was low. Bully calmly said that Bhupinder should back down. Bully said he respects that Bhupinder was sticking up for somebody. Bully then slapped Bhupinder and walked away. Security guards had to hold Bhupinder back…

John’s Thoughts: A Bully Ray vs. Bhupinder Gujjar isn’t the hottest feud on paper, but I kinda hope they go there as opposed to the uninteresting Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer feud.

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James made her entrance in street clothes. Mickie talked about how she’s proud to have left No Surrender still the champion. She noted that people were all saying that Masha was going to kill Mickie and take the title. Mickie said after all that, she’s still the champ. Mickie talked about there also being controversy, Jordynne Grace claiming that Mickie tapped out in their title match.

Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, and Savannah Evans made their entrance. Hannifan noted that Evans joined Shaw’s group at No Surrender. Shaw claimed that Mickie faced Masha to dodge Jordynne. Shaw said Mickie is only facing Joydynne to dodge her next real opponent. Shaw teased Mickie about tapping out to the Rear Naked Choke. Shaw said Mickie is just ducking out from facing her. Mickie said she already beat Gisele Shaw on the Last Rodeo. Shaw said Mickie hasn’t beaten “This” Gisele Shaw.

Shaw said she has a personal stylist now in Jai Vidal and a head of security in Savannah Evans. Shaw bragged about how she tears apart tag teams. She said she owns who she is. She said she doesn’t just destroy tag teams, but everything in her path. She said she’s going to be the future Knockouts Champion. Shaw said shen Mickie is done with Grace, Shaw’s next. Mickie took the mic and said that Shaw doesn’t have to wait unitl the Grace match. Mickie said Shaw can ask for a match tonight.

Shaw said she can’t because she’s not dressed to compete. Mickie said that’s the difference between Hardcore Country and Shaw. Mickie said she doesn’t need wrestling gear to beat Gisele Shaw. Gail Kim made her entrance. Kim said that Shaw runs away way too often. Kim said that Mickie has earned the right to call her own shots. Kim booked Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw for the knockouts title for next week. Shaw and James jawed with each other with Evans getting between them…

John’s Thoughts: An ok segment. Impact really likes to give TV time to Gisele Shaw. She’s decent in the ring, but they continue to tweak her character here and there because she hasn’t clicked yet. It doesn’t help when they take her serious one week and then put her in a comedy feud over bowls of chili the next week. By the way, I looked it up. The reason they broke up the Steelz and Evans tag team is because according to PWInsider, Steelz had requested an extended time off.

After Brian Myers was randomly talking to a truck driver backstage, he was approached by Moose who said that Impact still has a Joe Hendry problem. Myers said Moose has a Joe Hendry problem, not him. He said he doesn’t want to get involved because Matt Cardona got involved and now he’s “gone”. Moose said he’s just here to help Myers regain the Digital Media Championship. Moose said Myers didn’t even get his rematch for the title.

Myers asked what was in it for Moose. Moose said he wants to humiliate Joe Hendry and he knows that Myers would be on board with that..[c]

John’s Thoughts: “Gone”? Was that comedy episode a few weeks ago dedicated to Cardona supposed to be his sendoff? We’ll see.

Jordynne Grace confronted Santino and Dango backstage. Dango was randomly putting out caution tape for no reason. Grace said she’s ok with Shaw getting a title shot before her, but she wants to face the winner of the Shaw vs. James match by invoking her rematch clause. Santino agreed and booked Grace in a Knockouts Title match at No Surrender. Grace left.

Zicky Dice rolled over Johnny Swinger to Santino in Swinger’s WrestleMania 3 ring cart. Swinger said that D’Amore was just screwing him over and nobody can do the 50 wins gimmick. Santino said Swinger couldn’t even beat Barry Horowitz. Swinger claimed that “Gene Simmons” (Dale Torborg) has had it out for him for years. Dice said that Horowitz held on to the tights. Santino said he doesn’t care, but he’s allowing Swinger to face any opponent he wants…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO in a non-title match. Trey kept his distance by backing away from PCO. PCO no sold Trey’s strikes and flapjacked him. PCO turned Trye inside out with a lariat. PCO dumped Trey to ringside with an Exploder Suplex. PCO gave Trey a backbreaker at ringside. PCO crashed and burned on a Suicide Cannonball attempt after Trey sidestepped PCO.

Trey hit PCO with a kick and double stomp combo. PCO did the Undertaker sit up. PCO hit Trey with a pop up Power Bomb. PCO hit Trey wtih a Codebreaker and top rope leg drop. Eddie Edwards ran in and hit PCO in the back of the head with a shovel, which PCO no-sold. The referee saw it and called for the DQ.

PCO defeated Trey Miguel via apparent DQ in 4:08 of on-air time.

PCO hit Eddie with a Suicide Cannonball. PCO hit Eddie with a Chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Security Guards tried to hold back PCO, but he tossed them all back. PCO tried to give Eddie a moonsault, but Eddie ran into the crowd. PCO gave the security guards a moonsault. PCO posed with Eddie’s shovel…

John’s Thoughts: A random match to continue the feud between Eddie and PCO. I can’t see why they’re continuing this feud? It feels like they’re dragging their feet with it at this point.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. They announced Jordynne Grace facing the winner of Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw at the Sacrifice show. The following segments were advertised for next week: Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Title, Callihan vs. Rhino, Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham. Hannifan sent the show to a Mercedes Mone promo package where Mercedes hyped her match match against Kairi at Battle in the Valley…

Entrances for the Impact Tag Team Title Match took place…[c]

4. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact Tag Team Championships. Ace and Sabin started the match at a stalemate. Sabin wanted a handshake, but Ace gave Sabin a Too Sweet. Sabin pie faced Ace. Ace countered Sabin’s quick moves and gave Sabin a drop toehold into a kick. Shelley tagged in and gave Ace a kick.

Bey tagged in. Shelley gave Bey a shoulder tackle. Hannifan noted that Bey traveled to Vegas from Virginia to get started in wrestling. Hannifan noted that Bey was sleeping on a friend’s floor in the kitchen when he moved to Vegas. The Guns traded quick tags to work on Bey with tandem moves. Ace tagged in and worked on the Guns with tandem offense. Ace and Bey hit The Guns with stereo dives. Ace and Bey swarmed Shelley with kicks. Ace got a two count.

Bey hit Shelley with his signature laminated playing card spot. Bey tagged in and hit Shelley with a corner splash and corkscrew uppercut. Shelley gave Bey a diving knee to the shoulder. Sabin and Shelley hit Bey with a high-low combination. Shelley hit Bey with a baseball slide. Shelley tripped Ace off the apron. Shelley got a two count and floated into a Crossface. Bey got to the ropes for the break. Sabin hit Bey with a PK heading into break.[c]

Shelley tried to chop Bey, but hurt himself by chopping the ringpost. Shelley also hurt himself by punching the post after Bey dodged. Shelley tossed Bey into the post and then stompped on the elbow of Bey. Bey got a window of opportunity after a backflip overhead kick. Ace took the hot tag and cleaned house. Ace did a head stomp for a two count. Bey hit The Guns with a flip dive.

Ace and Bey hit Sabin wtih a backflip and legdrop combo for a two count on Sabin. Sabin shoved Bey and Ace off the top rope and hit them with a high crossbody. Sabin hit Ace with a DDT. The Guns gave Ace double kicks. Ace did a backslide on Sabin for a two count. Shelley hit Ace with a rope assisted Dragon Screw. Sabin held Bey in place so Shelley could hit him with a Gamengiri to the shoulder.

Bey hit Sabin and Shelley with desperation Cutters. Shelley blocked Bey’s springboard cutter finisher. The Guns hit Bey with a Doomsday Device Dropkick. Shelley hit Bey with Shellshock for a two count. Shelley put Bey in a Crossface. Sabin gave Bey’s arm a PK to prevent the break. Sabin hit Ace with Cradle Shock. Bey rolled up Shelley for a two count. The Guns gave Bey stereo Buzzsaw Kicks. Ace shoved away both opponents. Ace and Bey hit Sabin with stereo Savate Kicks. Bey hit Shelley with an assisted Cutter. Ace hit Shelley with The Fold. Bey pinned Shelley for the win.

Chris Bey and Ace Austin defeated The Motor City Machine Guns via pinfall in 18:01 of on-air time to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

Ace Austin and Chris Bey celebrated with their titles to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: You would expect a strong match on-paper given all the talent involved. This match lived up to if not surpassed those expectations. This was great! While I didn’t read spoilers, my radar was up for a potential title change because they were laying it on WAY thick with Chris Bey being the adopted hometown hero. Maybe they were laying it on too thick? I’m curious as to why they felt the need to do the title change on the first show in this set of tapings? I felt like they could have gotten a program out of this.

The reason I thought they could have maybe saved this title switch until three weeks from now is because if they were going to run with Bey as the hometown babyface, then they should have turned The Guns heel, at least heel for the program. Hannifan even noted that it was a bit odd to see The Guns randomly work more heelish (and it is odd because The Guns as a tag team have been babyfaces their whole career). Aside from the odd booking, the match was still entertaining. This was a good week of Impact Wrestling with a match you have to go out of your way to watch in the main event. Here’s hoping that the Vegas tapings continue this positive momentum with good shows (because the last set of tapings were more of a mixed bag and uncharacteristic of Impact’s solid week-to-week booking that was established in 2022).