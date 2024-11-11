TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match

-Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

-Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Josh Alexander, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus vs. Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham, and Eric Young

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.