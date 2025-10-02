TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Frankie Kazarian hosts “The King’s Speech” with guest Kelani Jordan

-Nic Nemeth vs. The Home Town Man

-Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards

-“The Angel Warriors” Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on September 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, at Expo Centre. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).