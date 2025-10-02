Hangman Page encourages fans to speak out against ICE commercials that aired during AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Hangman Page is not a fan of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). The AEW World Champion took to social media to encourage fans to let HBO Max and TBS know how they feel about it by listing links to the feedback sections of their websites.

Powell’s POV: Page would hate watching NXT on my local CW affiliate as much as I do. Literally every commercial break includes an ICE recruitment ad. And, no, I really don’t give a shit how you feel about this, but I’m sure that won’t stop the easily triggered from telling me.