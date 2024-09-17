What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

September 17, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 268,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous Collision episode delivered 157,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating for a Friday night show that ran opposite WWE Smackdown on Fox and an NFL game streamed by Peacock. The last non-holiday weekend Saturday edition of Collision without same day WWE competition finished with 442,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the September 16, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 416,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.