AEW Collision rating: FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 268,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous Collision episode delivered 157,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating for a Friday night show that ran opposite WWE Smackdown on Fox and an NFL game streamed by Peacock. The last non-holiday weekend Saturday edition of Collision without same day WWE competition finished with 442,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the September 16, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 416,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.