What's happening...

AEW WrestleDream lineup: Two world championship matches added to the pay-per-view card

October 2, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, October 18, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match

Powell’s POV: The two title matches were added during Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. The main card is scheduled to start at 7CT/8ET. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.