ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Johnny TV vs. AR Fox

-Dralistico vs. Beef

-Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Taya Valkyria vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Leila Grey in a mixed-person match

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Zoey Lynn in a Pure Rules match

-Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette in a Pure Rules match

-Aaron Solo vs. Jay Lethal

-“The Premier” Athletes Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali in action

-“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in action

-“The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).