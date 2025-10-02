AEW Dynamite preview: The Title Tuesday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mercedes Mone holds an open challenge for the TBS Title

-AEW Tag Team Champions “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konsuke Takeshita

-“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP in a Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. The show was bumped from its usual Wednesday time slot due to MLB playoffs coverage. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on Tuesday on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).