AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship

-Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).