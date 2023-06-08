Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Liv Morgan, Dan Severn, Tatanka, Maria Menounos, Scott Lost

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team titles and the final push for Friday’s Against All Odds event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel Ellering for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dan Severn is 65.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) is 62.

-Maria Menounos is 45.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) is 43.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) is 29.