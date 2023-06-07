What's happening...

06/07 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Title, Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Title, Jay White vs. Ricky Starks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero and Best Friends, Jack Perry and Hook vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

June 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Title, Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Title, Jay White vs. Ricky Starks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero and Best Friends, Jack Perry and Hook vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match, and more (38:17)…

