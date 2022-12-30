12/30 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jason Powell and John Moore co-host the final part of the 2017 WWE NXT roster evaluation with a full breakdown of every wrestler on the NXT roster

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore co-host part two of the 2017 WWE NXT roster evaluation with a full breakdown of every wrestler on the NXT roster. This audio show was originally released for Dot Net Members on December 28, 2017. Part One of the NXT roster evaluation was released as last week’s flashback episode…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – December 28, 2017 edition.

