What's happening...

Don West dead at age 59

December 30, 2022

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Impact Wrestling color commentator Don West died on Friday at age 59 following a battle with brain lymphoma. West’s longtime broadcast partner Mike Tenay announced the news via social media.

Powell’s POV: West became famous as a pitchman for the Shop At Home Network and was even parodied by Will Ferrell and other cast members on Saturday Night Live a few times. He worked for Impact as a color commentator from 2002-2012, and also worked for the company’s merchandise department in more recent years. My condolences to the West family, as well as Don’s many friends and fans.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Ben December 30, 2022 @ 3:02 pm

    I was never a fan of Don West’s over the top commentary. However, this is very sad news. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and former Impact colleagues.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.