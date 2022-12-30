Don West dead at age 59

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Impact Wrestling color commentator Don West died on Friday at age 59 following a battle with brain lymphoma. West’s longtime broadcast partner Mike Tenay announced the news via social media.

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) December 30, 2022

Powell’s POV: West became famous as a pitchman for the Shop At Home Network and was even parodied by Will Ferrell and other cast members on Saturday Night Live a few times. He worked for Impact as a color commentator from 2002-2012, and also worked for the company’s merchandise department in more recent years. My condolences to the West family, as well as Don’s many friends and fans.