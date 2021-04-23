Impact Wrestling Rebellion lineup: AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match headlines Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view that will air Sunday on pay-per-view.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match.

-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Championship.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander in a three-way for the X Division Championship.

-Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona.

-Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing match.

-“Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

Powell’s POV: Ellering was selected by Jazz as the partner for Grace in the Knockouts Tag Title match. The show was originally scheduled for April 24, but the company moved the show to Sunday, presumably due to a UFC event. Scott D’Amore has vowed that there will be a finish to the main event that will see one man leave with both titles. Mauro Ranallo will join the Impact broadcast team for the main event. The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via FITE.TV. Join me for my live review on Sunday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review of Rebellion.