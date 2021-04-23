4/22 OVW TV results: Jessie Godderz holds an amateur wrestling exhibition, Mahabali Shera on The Good Word, The Tate Twins vs. War Hoss, Arie Alexander vs. Lilith Grimm, Rush Champion Hy Zaya vs. Gustavo in a non-title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

OVW TV

Results courtesy of Brian Cannon of OVWMania.blogspot.com

Streamed April 22, 2021 on FITE.TV (free replay available)

1. The Tate Twins (Brandon and Brent) defeated “War Hoss” Crosshairs Kelly and Pat the Bruiser by pinfall.

Mahabali Shera was the guest on The Good Word with Reverend Ronnie Roberts. “Iron Bear” Tom Coffey came out and attacked Shera. They brawled and had to be separated by referees and other superstars ahead of their encounter Saturday at Retribution.

2. Rush Champion “Hood Ninja” Hy Zaya (w/Josh Ashcraft) defeated Gustavo via pinfall in a non-title match.

“Mr. Pec-tacular” Jessie Godderz held an amateur wrestling exhibition against KarDaniel “Demolition” Dunn and “The Wayward Warrior” Jared Kripke. “Mr. Juicy” Luscious Lawrence was on commentary and entered the exhibition, defeating Godderz by pinfall.

3. Arie Alexander defeated Lilith Grimm by pinfall. After the match, she confronted Shannon the Dude, who was on commentary dogging women’s wrestling, and challenged him to a match on Saturday at Retribution.

Ca$h Flo came out with Josh Ashcraft tearing up the ringside area after searching the whole night for Captain Caribbean, who he is convinced is Omar Amir. Caribbean and Omar both appeared on the monitors together, then Caribbean came out from under the ring and attacked Ca$h. Josh tried to grab Caribbean, allowing Ca$h to attack Caribbean from behind and unmask him. It was Omar Amir, who was on a suspension. Will Omar have to vacate the Heavyweight Title on Saturday at Retribution?