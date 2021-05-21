Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to voice animated DC character

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will voice the character of Krypto the Superdog in the forthcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated feature. Johnson’s Seven Bucks production company will produce the movie, which is slated to open on May 20, 2022. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Johnson also did voiceover work for Moana and Planet 51. He is currently filming Black Adam and his NBC series “Young Rock” was recently picked up for a second season. In other words, life is still good for The Rock.